Lufthansa Flights Delayed Or Cancelled On IT Failure

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG announced that its flights were delayed or cancelled Wednesday morning due to a IT failure in Frankfurt. Lufthansa shares were losing around 1.4 percent in the morning trading following the news.

The German flag carrier tweeted, "Important information on flight disruption: As of this morning the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage, caused by construction work in the Frankfurt region. Unfortunately, this has led to flight delays and cancellations. We are working on a solution swiftly."

The company also asked all affected guests flying on domestic LH flights in Germany to book a train ticket and request a refund on http://lh.com.

In a statement on its website, the airline stated that many Lufthansa IT systems were not working due to the IT failure, and told passengers to expect disruptions in the flights program and during the check-in process.

The company also said that it recommends passengers in the cancelled flights not to proceed to the airport and to rebook their flights on its Chatbot.

In Germany, Deutsche Lufthansa shares were trading at 9.51 euros, down 1.36 percent.