|
20.10.2022 11:37:00
Lufthansa, Fraport Form FraAlliance JV To Focus On Frankfurt Airport
(RTTNews) - Germany's flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) and airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) announced Thursday that they have formed a new joint venture called "FraAlliance". The JV mainly aims to improve the quality of products and services at Frankfurt Airport.
In the new venture, each company holds a 50 percent share with joint management, and equal staff. The JV is being co-led by Fraport's Dirk Schusdziara and Lufthansa's Jörg Harnisch.
The new partnership at Frankfurt hub will deliver significant added value for customers by implementing innovative, future-focused measures.
The companies intend to use FraAlliance to strengthen their existing cooperation on strategic and operational matters at Frankfurt Airport, mainly enhancing services at Airport's Terminal 1.
The JV would seek to improve aspects relating to business development and operations, customer experience, infrastructure, intermodality, and sustainability. It will analyze and optimize processes in terminal operations.
Lufthansa passengers will get availability of real-time updates for aviation security checkpoints in the Lufthansa App, allowing them to see checkpoint waiting times in Frankfurt.
Further, carefull analysation and optimization of passenger flows will significantly reduce transfer times for around a million passengers per year by removing unnecessary, duplicate security checks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Lufthansa AG (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Deutsche Lufthansa veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Lufthansa zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Deutsche Lufthansa gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Lufthansa informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
02.03.22
|Ausblick: Deutsche Lufthansa veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Lufthansa präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.22
|Bundeskartellamt: Lufthansa behindert Condor auf der Langstrecke (Dow Jones)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Deutsche Lufthansa präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)