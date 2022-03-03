Lufthansa FY Net Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that its net loss attributable to shareholders for fiscal year 2021 narrowed to 2.19 billion euros or 2.99 euros per share from 6.73 billion euros or 12.51 euros per share in the previous year.

Traffic revenue for Lufthansa Group airlines rose year-on-year by 31% to 11.88 billion euros. In 2021, the available capacity at the passenger airlines was 32% above the previous year.

Annual group revenue was 16.81 billion euros up 24% from the previous year.

Lufthansa expects a further recovery in air traffic for the 2022 financial year. In the first quarter of the year, the spread of the Omicron variant and the resulting rise in coronavirus cases will continue to adversely affect the airline.

However, for the rest of the year the company expects a significant relaxation in the pandemic situation allowing many people to catch up on holidays and business travel. At the same time, the political and economic consequences of the Ukraine conflict could affect business performance in ways that cannot yet be estimated. In general, the company is well prepared to continue recovery in another challenging year.