|
03.03.2022 12:10:23
Lufthansa FY21 Loss Narrows, Load Factor Down; Stock Dips
(RTTNews) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG reported Thursday a loss in its fiscal 2021, narrower than last year, with strong growth in traffic and capacity. Passenger load factor, meanwhile, was lower than last year. Looking ahead, the German airline expects a further recovery in air traffic for the 2022 financial year. Lufthansa shares were losing around 7 percent in German trading.
In the first quarter of the year, the spread of the Omicron variant and the resulting rise in coronavirus cases will continue to adversely affect the airline.
However, for the rest of the year the company expects a significant relaxation in the pandemic situation allowing many people to catch up on holidays and business travel.
Carsten Spohr, Chief Executive Officer, said, "... At the same time, the political and economic consequences of the Ukraine conflict could affect our business performance in ways that cannot yet be estimated. In general, we are well prepared to continue our recovery in another challenging year."
For fiscal year 2021, net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to 2.19 billion euros or 2.99 euros per share from loss of 6.73 billion euros or 12.51 euros per share in the previous year.
Adjusted EBIT, the company's key performance indicator, was a loss of 2.35 billion euros, compared to prior year's loss of 5.45 billion euros.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was 90 million euros, sharply narrower than loss of 2.89 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin was negative 0.5 percent, compared to negative 21.3 percent last year.
Annual group revenue was 16.81 billion euros, up 24 percent from the previous year's 13.59 billion euros. In 2021, the demand for flights increased further, driven by the global progress on vaccination campaigns and relaxation of travel restrictions.
Traffic revenue for Lufthansa Group airlines rose 31 percent year-on-year to 11.88 billion euros.
Passengers climbed 29 percent from last year to 46.95 million, and the available capacity at the passenger airlines was 32 percent above the previous year at 145.14 billion Available seat-kilometres. Traffic grew 29 percent to 89.40 billion revenue seat-kilometres.
Passenger load factor edged down 1.6 percentage points to 61.6 percent. Cargo load factor grew 1.6 percentage points to 71.4 percent.
In Germany, Lufthansa shares were trading at 6.14 euros, down 7.30 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lufthansa AGmehr Nachrichten
|
03.03.22
|Germanwings crash: France drops manslaughter proceedings (Deutsche Welle)
|
03.03.22
|Verdi und Lufthansa vereinbaren Corona-Sonderzahlung (Dow Jones)
|
03.03.22
|ROUNDUP 2: Ukraine-Krieg macht Lufthansa beim Neustart zu schaffen - Kursrutsch (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Lufthansa AGmehr Analysen
|03.03.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.03.22
|Lufthansa Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.02.22
|Lufthansa Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.22
|Lufthansa Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.03.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.03.22
|Lufthansa Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.02.22
|Lufthansa Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.22
|Lufthansa Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.01.22
|Lufthansa Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.22
|Lufthansa Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.12.21
|Lufthansa Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Lufthansa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.11.21
|Lufthansa Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.02.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.01.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.01.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.01.22
|Lufthansa Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.11.21
|Lufthansa Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.03.22
|Lufthansa Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.02.22
|Lufthansa Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.22
|Lufthansa Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG (spons. ADRs)
|6,00
|-5,36%
|Lufthansa AG
|6,04
|-1,11%