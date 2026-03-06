Lufthansa FY25 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Sees Significant Growth In FY26 Adj. EBIT

(RTTNews) - German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Friday lower profit in fiscal 2025, even as revenues increased from last year with higher traffic, capacity and load factor.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects the course of business to be positive.

Lufthansa expects a significant year-on-year improvement in adjusted EBIT. The company anticipates a clear increase in revenue for the Lufthansa Group, driven by further capacity expansion at the Passenger Airlines, progress with the turnaround program at Lufthansa Airlines, and expected development in the Logistics and MRO business segments.

In fiscal 2025, the company's net profit for the year was 1.34 million euros, down 3 percent from 1.38 billion euros last year. Earnings per share were 1.12 euros, compared to 1.15 euros a year ago.

Lufthansa's adjusted EBIT increased 19 percent year-over-year to 1.96 billion euros, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.9 percent, up 0.5 percentage points from last year. Adjusted EBITDA rose 9 percent to 4.33 billion euros, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.9 percent, a growth of 0.3 percentage points.

Total revenue for the fiscal year 2025 grew 5 percent to 39.60 billion euros from last year's 37.58 billion euros. Traffic revenue was 32.33 billion euros, a 3 percent increase from last year.

The company carried 135.04 million passengers in the year, an increase of 3 percent from last year.

Available seat-kilometres and revenue seat-kilometres millions increased 4 percent each, and passenger load factor improved 0.1 percentage point to 83.2 percent.

