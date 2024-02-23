|
23.02.2024 11:32:11
Lufthansa ground staff strike announced, to last 27 hours
Germany's Verdi union has called on Lufthansa ground staff to strike from Tuesday morning. It's the latest escalation in a wave of industrial disputes which have hit the country's aviation industry already this year.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
