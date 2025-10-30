Lufthansa Group Q3 Profit Down, Despite Higher Passenger Traffic; Confirms FY25 Outllook

(RTTNews) - German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Thursday weak profit in its third quarter, even as revenues were benefited by higher passenger traffic and capacity. Further, the company confirmed its forecast for fiscal 2025, despite the ongoing global uncertainties.

Till Streichert, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Despite weak demand in the third quarter, we managed to stay on course, enabling us to reaffirm our full-year forecast today. The fourth quarter, which is particularly important for Lufthansa Cargo, is still ahead of us. However, we are confident that we will be able to achieve the significant earnings growth announced for 2025, primarily because the demand environment for our passenger airlines looks much more positive again in the fourth quarter."

Streichert added that 2026 will be marked by disciplined capacity growth with a focus on the firm's long-haul business. In addition, the company said the consistent implementation of the Lufthansa Turnaround Program is at the top of agenda.

Looking ahead, the company said advance bookings for the fourth quarter indicate a more stable demand environment for all traffic regions.

Further, for the 2025 financial year, Lufthansa Group continues to predict significantly higher adjusted EBIT than the previous year's level of around 1.65 billion euros, and a clear increase in revenue from last year's 37.58 billion euros.

The company continues to anticipate that available capacity for the passenger airlines in 2025 will be around 4 percent higher than in the previous financial year.

In the third quarter, Lufthansa Group's consolidated net profit fell 12 percent to 966 million euros from 1.10 billion euros a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT, a key earnings metric, was 1.33 billion euros, down 1 percent from 1.34 billion euros in the previous year. The operating margin for this period was 11.9 percent, compared to previous year's 12.5 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 1 percent to 1.93 billion euros from last year's 1.94 billion euros.

Revenue, however, grew 4 percent to 11.20 billion euros from previous year's 10.74 billion euros. The company noted that the latest was the strongest quarter in terms of revenue in the history of the Lufthansa Group.

In the third quarter, Lufthansa Group's passenger airlines welcomed around 42 million passengers on board, higher than 40 million last year. Seat capacity grew 3 percent and load factor in the third quarter rose slightly year-on-year to 87.5 percent.

Revenue per available seat kilometer or RASK for passenger airlines, meanwhile, fell 2.2 percent due to the highly competitive environment in the continental European business and the expected temporary slowdown in demand on the North Atlantic.

