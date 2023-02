Lufthansa IT failure leaves thousands of passengers stranded

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Outage causes flight delays and cancellations after cables damaged during construction workThousands of passengers worldwide have been stranded after an IT fault at Germany’s flagship carrier Lufthansa caused flight delays and disruption at airlines across the group.The company said the problem was caused by damage to several of Deutsche Telekom’s glass-fibre cables during construction work in Frankfurt. Repairs would take until Wednesday afternoon, Lufthansa said. Continue reading...