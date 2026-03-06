Lufthansa Stock Gains On Positive FY26 Outlook, Despite Weak FY25 Net Profit

(RTTNews) - Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the flag carrier Friday isuued fiscal 2026 outlook, projecting significantly higher adjusted EBIT in its 100th anniversary. In fiscal 2025, the company's net profit declined, but adjusted EBIT climbed amid higher traffic, capacity and load factor.

For fiscal 2026, the company said it projects the course of business to be positive.

Lufthansa anticipates further capacity and revenue growth, as well as significantly higher Adjusted EBIT than in the 2025 financial year.

The results will be driven by further capacity expansion at the Passenger Airlines, progress with the turnaround program at Lufthansa Airlines, and expected development in the Logistics and MRO business segments.

In addition, the firm maintained its new mid-term financial targets, published at Capital Markets Day in September 2025, aiming to realise an Adjusted EBIT margin of between 8 and 10 percent in the period from 2028 to 2030.

In fiscal 2025, the company's net profit for the year was 1.34 million euros, down 3 percent from 1.38 billion euros last year. Earnings per share were 1.12 euros, compared to 1.15 euros a year ago.

However, earnings before interest and tax or EBIT climbed 17 percent year-over-year to 2.03 billion euros.

Lufthansa's adjusted EBIT increased 19 percent year-over-year to 1.96 billion euros, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.9 percent, up 0.5 percentage points from last year. Adjusted EBITDA rose 9 percent to 4.33 billion euros, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.9 percent, a growth of 0.3 percentage points.

Total revenue for the fiscal year 2025 grew 5 percent to 39.60 billion euros from last year's 37.58 billion euros. Traffic revenue was 32.33 billion euros, a 3 percent increase from last year.

Passenger Airlines revenue increased 3 percent year-over-year to 30.58 billion euros. Revenues in Logistics grew 4 percent to 3.40 billion euros and MRO climbed 12 percent to 8.05 billion euros.

In the year, the company carried 135.04 million passengers in the year, an increase of 3 percent from last year.

Available seat-kilometres and revenue seat-kilometres increased 4 percent each from last year to 338.55 billion and 281.77 billion, respectively. Passenger load factor improved 0.1 percentage point to 83.2 percent.

Cargo traffic, capacity and load factor also were higher than last year.

On the XETRA in Germany, the shares were trading at 8.37 euros, up 3.10 percent.

