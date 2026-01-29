29.01.2026 09:59:35

Lukoil Signs Agreement With Carlyle To Sell International Assets

(RTTNews) - PJSC Lukoil (LKOH.ME), on Thursday, said it has signed an agreement with U.S. investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG, CGABL) to sell Lukoil International GmbH, its wholly owned subsidiary that holds the group's international assets, excluding assets in Kazakhstan, for undisclosed terms.

The company said the transaction does not include its Kazakhstan assets, which will remain under Lukoil Group ownership and continue operations under existing licences.

The company said it continues discussions with other potential buyers, adding that the sale of Lukoil International GmbH is driven by restrictive measures imposed by certain countries on the company and its subsidiaries.

On Wednesday, Carlyle had closed at $60.54, 0.22 cents higher on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.25 cents lesser before ending the trade at $60.29.

PJSC Lukoil is currently trading 1.14% lesser at RUB 3,911 on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

