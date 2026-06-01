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WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
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01.06.2026 21:30:00
Lululemon and Founder Chip Wilson Agree to End Public Feud, for Now. Is It Safe to Buy the Stock Again?
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) and its founder, Chip Wilson, haven't seen eye to eye on the company's path in recent years. While Wilson is no longer running the company, he's been fairly vocal about his displeasure with Lululemon's direction. Recently, however, he reached an agreement with the company, which involves giving the former founder board picks in exchange for Wilson remaining quiet and allowing the new CEO to navigate the company's path forward, without fear of highly public criticism. Does this news make Lululemon a better stock to buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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