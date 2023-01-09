Lululemon Athletica Boosts Q4 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the meeting with analysts and investors at the ICR Conference, athletic apparel company lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) on Monday narrowed its earnings guidance range for the fourth quarter, while raising net revenue outlook for the quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company now expects earnings in a range of $4.22 to $4.27 per share on net revenue between $2.660 billion and $2.700 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.30 per share on net revenue between $2.605 billion and $2.655 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect the company to report earnings of $4.30 per share on revenues of $2.67 billion for the quarter.