28.04.2023 11:14:00
Lululemon Athletica Debates Selling Mirror Fitness: Here's What It Could Mean for the Stock
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) made a mistake -- it's just that simple. But no company can execute perfectly, so errors are to be expected. The bigger question for investors now is, what does that mistake mean for the athletic apparel company's long-term future?In my view, this particular blunder is likely to be a net, though expensive, positive. Here's why.Lululemon has seen phenomenal success in the sports attire space. At first, it predominantly catered to women; then, it branched out into men's apparel. Although quality and function are both important, form is the real selling point for this fashion brand. Sales and earnings have grown dramatically over the past decade as the company's brand continued to resonate with customers, the company expanded its retail footprint, and management continued to execute at a high level.Continue reading
