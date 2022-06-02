02.06.2022 22:12:13

Lululemon Athletica Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $190.00 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $144.96 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.9% to $1.61 billion from $1.23 billion last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $190.00 Mln. vs. $144.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.48 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q1): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.82 - $1.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.750 - $1.775 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $9.35 - $9.50 Full year revenue guidance: $7.610 - $7.710 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Nachrichten