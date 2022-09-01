Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.09.2022 22:57:25

Lululemon Athletica Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $289.5 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $208.1 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $281.0 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.0% to $1.87 billion from $1.45 billion last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $289.5 Mln. vs. $208.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.26 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q2): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.90-$1.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.780-$1.805 bln Full year EPS guidance: $9.75-$9.90 Full year revenue guidance: $7.865-$7.940 bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Nachrichten