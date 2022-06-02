|
02.06.2022 22:19:08
Lululemon Athletica Lifts FY22 Outlook
(RTTNews) - While reporting results for first quarter on Thursday, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022.
For the full year 2022, the company now expects revenues of $7.610 billion to $7.710 billion and adjusted earnings of $9.35 to $9.50 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $9.28 per share and revenues of $7.54 billion.
Previously, the company expected revenues of $7.490 billion to $7.615 billion and earnings of $9.15 to $9.35 per share for the year.
For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.750 billion to $1.775 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.82 to $1.87 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.77 per share and revenues of $1.71 billion.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
03.06.22
|Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
01.06.22
|Ausblick: Lululemon Athletica legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.22
|2 Tailwinds That Can Push Lululemon Athletica Stock Higher (MotleyFool)
|
05.04.22
|Is Lululemon Athletica Stock a Buy This Month? (MotleyFool)
|
01.04.22
|Why Lululemon Athletica Stock Jumped This Week (MotleyFool)
|
30.03.22
|Why Lululemon Athletica Stock Just Popped (MotleyFool)
|
30.03.22
|Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
28.03.22
|Ausblick: Lululemon Athletica legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)