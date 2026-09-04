Lululemon Athletica Q2 Results Drop, Warns On Weak Q3 Revenues, Cuts FY26 View; Stock Down 18%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU, LLL.TO) were losing around 18 percent in the overnight trading on Nasdaq, after the athletic apparel and footwear retailer issued cautions third-quarter revenue outlook and trimmed fiscal 2026 forecast following weak second-quarter results. In the quarter, results were hurt by margin pressure and weak comparable sales mainly in the Americas.

Looking ahead for the third quarter of 2026, the company expects earnings per share in the range of $0.93 to $0.98, and net revenue in the range of $2.290 billion to $2.320 billion, representing a decline of 10 percent to 11 percent from last year.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings per share to be in the range of $9.48 to $9.73, and net revenue to be in the range of $10.350 billion to $10.500 billion, representing an year-over-year decline of 5 percent to 7 percent.

The company previously expected earnings of $10.95 to $11.15 per share, and revenue of $11.0 billion to $11.15 billion, representing a decline of up to 1 percent.

The 2026 outlook includes $0.86 per share from tariff refunds and associated interest, net of tax recognized in the second quarter of 2026, but does not reflect any further potential tariff refunds.

In the second quarter, Lululemon's bottom line came in at $329.223 million, or $2.92 per share, lower than $370.905 million or $3.10 per share last year.

Operating margin dropped to 18.8 percent from 20.7 percent last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4 percent to $2.415 billion from $2.525 billion last year. The decline was 5 percent on a constant dollar basis.

Americas net revenue decreased 8 percent, while International net revenue increased 4 percent.

Comparable sales decreased 9 percent, with 12 percent drop in Americas comparable sales and 3 percent decline in International comparable sales.

In the overnight activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 18.01 percent lower at $99.84, after closing Thursday's regular trading 1.42 percent higher.

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