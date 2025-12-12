Lululemon Athletica Aktie

Lululemon Athletica für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MXBY / ISIN: US5500211090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.12.2025 03:15:41

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald To Step Down; Board Names Interim Co-CEOs Amid Leadership Transition

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) announced that Calvin McDonald will step down as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2026. To ensure a seamless transition, McDonald will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the company until March 31, 2026. The Board has partnered with a leading executive search firm to conduct a comprehensive process to identify the company's next CEO.

The company also confirmed that Marti Morfitt, Chair of the Board, has assumed the expanded role of Executive Chair, effective immediately. This move is designed to maintain focus on Lululemon's near- and long-term growth strategy during the leadership transition.

Following McDonald's departure, Chief Financial Officer Meghan Frank and Chief Commercial Officer André Maestrini will serve as interim co-CEOs. Both executives bring extensive global retail expertise and proven track records of driving growth at Lululemon, and will oversee all aspects of the business until the conclusion of the CEO search process.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lululemon Athletica IncShs 157,60 0,99% Lululemon Athletica IncShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.12.25 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: Wall Stree letztlich uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- ATX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt begaben sich am Donnerstag auf grünes Terrain. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag auf unterschiedlichen Seiten. In Fernost tendierten die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zu Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen