09.12.2022 16:40:24

Lululemon Drops 11% Following Q4, Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) are falling more than 11% Friday morning following fourth-quarter and full-year outlook.

Looking forward, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $2.605 billion-$2.655 billion and earnings per share in the range of $4.20-$4.30 for the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $4.3 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

For the full year, the Company expects net revenue to be in the range of $7.944 billion-$7.994 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $9.87-$9.97.

The consensus estimate for earnings is at $9.92 per share and for revenue is at $7.9 billion.

Profit in the third quarter increased to $255.47 million or $2.00 per share from $187.79 million or $1.44 per share a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $1.97 per share.

Net revenue increased 28% year-on-year to $1.857 billion.

LULU, currently at $339.61, has traded in the range of $251.51-$421.39 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lululemon Athletica IncShs 326,30 -7,52% Lululemon Athletica IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigten sich rote Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen