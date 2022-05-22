|
22.05.2022 17:00:00
Lululemon Earnings: What to Watch on June 2
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is slated to report its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (essentially the February through April period) after the market close on Thursday, June 2. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.The athletic apparel retailer is heading toward its release on a strong note. Last quarter, shares popped nearly 10%, driven by the quarter's earnings beating the Wall Street consensus estimate, along with top- and bottom-line guidance for both the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2022 coming in significantly higher than analysts had expected. Last quarter's revenue was in line with the Street's projection.Moreover, Lululemon sprinted by Wall Street's earnings estimates in all four quarters of last fiscal year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
