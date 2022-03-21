|
21.03.2022 15:30:00
Lululemon Earnings: What to Watch on March 29
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is slated to report its results for the fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 (ended on Jan. 30, 2022) after the market close on Tuesday, March 29. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.Investors in the athletic apparel retailer will probably be approaching the report itself with optimism. The company has sprinted past Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the three quarters of fiscal 2021 that it's reported so far. Moreover, it's also been beating the Street's revenue expectations.When it comes to the market's reaction to the fourth-quarter report, however, investors might be feeling somewhat more cautious. Like most growth stocks and other stocks that are interest-rate sensitive, Lululemon has been struggling since late last year. That's when market participants began to widely anticipate that a good number of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes were on the 2022 horizon. (The first such increase -- for 0.25% -- occurred last week.)Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
