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WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
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05.06.2026 11:12:38
Lululemon Flubbed the Quarter, and the Founder Won't Say a Bad Word
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) reported first-quarter 2026 earnings, and the news wasn't very good. While the top line grew 4% and same-store sales rose 1%, those numbers mask material weakness in the company's most important market. However, Chip Wilson, the company's founder, isn't likely to discuss any of it because he got what he wanted a few days before the earnings release. Here's what you need to know.Lululemon's top line grew 4%, but that was driven by international sales, which rose 22%. The athletic clothing retailer's far larger and more important Americas business suffered a 3% sales decline. Same-store sales followed a similar trend, with international same-store sales up 13% and Americas same-store sales down 5%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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