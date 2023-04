Lululemon Might Reach Its Financial Target Ahead of Schedule. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

About a year ago, Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) management team, led by CEO Calvin McDonald, released a new and improved financial outlook, called the "Power of Three x2" strategy. This built upon goals outlined three years prior. Lululemon had achieved its previous goals ahead of schedule, so the upgraded financial targets were necessary. This top apparel stock is firing on all cylinders right now, based on its latest earnings figures. And because of this strong momentum, Lululemon just might reach its "Power of Three x2" goal ahead of the fiscal 2026 deadline. Does this mean it's time to buy the stock? Let's take a closer look. During its fiscal 2022 (ended Jan. 29), Lululemon registered revenue of $8.1 billion, up 30% year over year. And for the current fiscal year, the business expects sales to rise 15%. If this estimate pans out, then it would mean that over the previous five years Lululemon would have increased revenue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of greater than 23%. In the original "Power of Three" plan from 2019, the leadership team said they would like to see annual sales gains in the "low teens" over the next five years.