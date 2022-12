Lululemon Stock Drops on Lower-Than-Expected Guidance for Holiday Quarter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock was down 7.5% in Thursday's after-hours trading session after the athletic-apparel and shoe retailer released its report for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (which ended Oct. 30). The market's negative initial reaction can be attributed to fiscal fourth-quarter guidance (at the midpoints of the ranges) coming in lower than Wall Street had expected for both revenue and earnings.On the positive side, the company's fiscal third-quarter results were strong and beat the analyst consensus estimates for the top and bottom lines. These beats led management to raise its full-year revenue and earnings outlooks.Consumers are cutting back on many discretionary products in this high-inflation environment but keep spending on Lululemon's products, which skew toward the higher end. That's likely because consumers in higher-income levels are typically less affected by challenging macro conditions. Continue reading