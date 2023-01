Lululemon Stock Is Down 30% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investor attitudes around growth stocks have changed dramatically since Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares hit their all-time high in late 2021. The stock traded at over $450 per share at the time , and Wall Street was projecting soaring sales and earnings ahead.2022 turned out differently thanks to pressures like inflation, slowing consumer spending, and a move away from e-commerce following nearly two years of all-digital shopping. Those trends helped push Lululemon's stock price down to about $320 by early 2023, or about 30% below its record.Let's take a look at whether that move creates an enticing buying opportunity for investors seeking growth today.Continue reading