|
01.04.2023 14:45:00
Lululemon Stock Is Down 34% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) surged over 10% after its recent earnings report although the stock is still down over 30% from its all-time high. The company just reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share that came in above analysts' consensus estimates.The brand's growth through a difficult stretch for the economy only bolsters the investment case for the stock. Let's review what's working for the fast-growing athletic apparel brand and why investors should consider buying the stock today.Leading e-commerce brands have reported sluggish growth over the last year. If the impact of high inflation was going to show a weakness in Lululemon's armor, we would have seen it by now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!