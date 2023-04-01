Lululemon Stock Is Down 34% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) surged over 10% after its recent earnings report although the stock is still down over 30% from its all-time high. The company just reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share that came in above analysts' consensus estimates.The brand's growth through a difficult stretch for the economy only bolsters the investment case for the stock. Let's review what's working for the fast-growing athletic apparel brand and why investors should consider buying the stock today.Leading e-commerce brands have reported sluggish growth over the last year. If the impact of high inflation was going to show a weakness in Lululemon's armor, we would have seen it by now.Continue reading