Lululemon Stock Jumps Nearly 10% on Earnings Beat and Super-Fit Guidance

After the market close on Tuesday, Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) reported robust results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 (which ended Jan. 30, 2022). Investors cheered the athletic apparel retailer's report, driving shares up 9.6% on Wednesday. This positive reaction can be attributed to fiscal fourth-quarter earnings coming in higher than Wall Street had expected, as well as guidance for both the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2022 beating the analyst consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The other key component of the report -- fourth-quarter revenue -- was in line with the Street's projection.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading