Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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27.05.2026 15:38:00
Lululemon Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is a Turnaround Possible in 2026?
A year ago, Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock traded above $300. It closed at $127.18 on May 22.It's important to look at what a share price has done since that tells you what the market thinks about a company's prospects. In this case, investors have clearly become concerned.But it's just a first step for long-term investors. You need to analyze Lululemon's fundamentals to determine whether investors have mispriced its stock by discounting the company's long-term growth prospects.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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