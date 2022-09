Lululemon Stock Soars on an Earnings Report Grand Slam

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock surged 9.8% in Thursday's after-hours trading session after the athletic apparel and shoe retailer released a strong report for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 (which ended July 31). The market's positive reaction can be attributed to the earnings report equivalent of professional tennis's coveted Grand Slam. In this case, the four big wins included both second-quarter revenue and earnings coming in higher than Wall Street had expected, third-quarter guidance exceeding the analyst consensus estimates, and management raising its full-year outlook.Fittingly, Lululemon launched its first-ever tennis collection this spring. Continue reading