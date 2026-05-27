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WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
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27.05.2026 22:01:43
Lululemon's Feud With Founder Chip Wilson Is Over...For Now. Can the Athletic Wear Company Turn Things Around in 2026?
This has not been a great year for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) or its shareholders. The stock is down 36% so far this year, and the company has been mired in a proxy battle with founder Chip Wilson.The ongoing struggle between the athleisure company and Wilson has been heated, with the company’s board of directors even issuing a letter to shareholders accusing its former leader of having “outdated perspectives about how to position Lululemon and the future of the company, as well as troubling conflicts of interest.” But the company and Wilson may have finally put the issue to rest. Lululemon announced on May 27 an agreement with Wilson that prevents him from publicly criticizing the company -- a nondisparagement agreement -- for 18 months, and places two of Wilson’s selections on the board of directors. They were identified as former On co-CEO Marc Maurer and former ESPN chief marketing officer Laura Gentile. The company also pledged to appoint another director by Oct. 1 with product and brand expertise, and to make a donation to support athletics, art, and landscaping at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, where Lululemon was founded. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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