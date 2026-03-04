Founder Aktie
WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
|
04.03.2026 08:25:00
Lululemon's Founder Dennis Wilson Is Making His Frustration With the Company's Board Clear. 3 Key Takeaways for Investors.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is a major force in the athleisure category. The clothing company and retailer has a large and growing store footprint, and yet the stock has fallen by around 40% over the past five years and is more than 60% below its high-water mark over that span. That decline has occurred despite ongoing revenue and earnings growth.The company's former CEO, Dennis Wilson, isn't happy, and he's speaking up. In a recent letter to Lululemon's shareholders, he laid out his concerns.Here are three key takeaways.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!