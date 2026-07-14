Lulu's Fashion Forms Special Committee To Begin Strategic Review

(RTTNews) - Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU), an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories, said that its board has formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate strategic alternatives available to the company to boost stockholders' value.

"These alternatives may include a possible transaction involving the company, as well as continued execution of the company's standalone strategic plan," the company said.

The special committee has retained Solomon Partners as its financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as its legal advisor to assist the strategic review.