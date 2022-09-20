LUMA Hotel Times Square Unveils AperiBar, A New Concept Led By Acclaimed Chef and Entrepreneur Charlie Palmer

New Italianesque restaurant and cocktail bar celebrates time-honored tradition of aperitivo

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AperiBar, the new signature restaurant concept by Charlie Palmer Collective, is now open at LUMA Hotel Times Square, located on W 41st Street between Broadway and Avenue of the Americas in the heart of New York City. Marking a new chapter for the hotel, AperiBar is an impressive addition to both the neighborhood's growing culinary scene and the Charlie Palmer Collective family of restaurants and rooftop bars.

"We're delighted to once again offer our guests and neighbors a full-service restaurant experience with the launch of AperiBar," said Kate Martin, General Manager of LUMA Hotel Times Square. "The menu, concept and redesigned space – all provided by an award-winning chef personality in Charlie Palmer – reinforces our place in this competitive market as a dining destination for guests and locals to gather."

Long celebrated for pioneering progressive American cooking, and credited with helping to create the hotel celebrity chef partnership model, Charlie Palmer is one of the most highly regarded chefs in America today. With the debut of AperiBar, Palmer caters to a shift towards a European way of eating with a menu of small bites and cocktails, all while being served in a warm, stylish setting that invites conversation, sharing and lingering. The menu presents the very best that Italy has to offer, from Caputo flour to imported buffalo mozzarella and olive oil – particularly elevating the pizza scene in Times Square.

Welcoming the morning, guests can choose from a selection of locally roasted coffee, pastries, fruit, yogurt and a daily frittata among other hot dishes. In the afternoons and into the late evening, patrons will find a full menu created for sharing that includes antipasti, insalata, oysters + crudo of the day, and most importantly signature pizzas and Chef's favorites from the land and sea. To cap it off, Sweets, a tasteful dessert menu includes a unique dolci menu of specialty gelatos. Beyond negronis and spritzes, AperiBar features an expertly crafted wine list with 100% Italian varietals including 23 different sparkling wines. Overnight guests of LUMA Hotel Times Square will continue to enjoy the hotel's complimentary welcome cocktail, now proudly serving the signature AperiSpritz featuring aperol, prosecco, grapefruit and club soda.

AperiBar is open daily for breakfast from 7:00-10:30am and reopens in the afternoon for aperitivo into dinner from 4:00pm until late. For reservations, please visit Resy or call 212-730-8900. Follow @aperibar on Instagram or Facebook and learn more at www.aperibar.com or www.lumahotelnyc.com.

About LUMA Hotel Times Square

LUMA Hotel Times Square, at the intersection of Times Square, Bryant Park, and the Garment District, delights guests with next generation hospitality and forward-thinking amenities throughout 130 well-appointed guest rooms and suites. From Manhattan's first robot butler and a curated Glow Concierge program to elevated views of the Times Square ball drop and the new Italianesque AperiBar by Charlie Palmer Collective, LUMA shines a light on the best local experiences the city has to offer and illuminates guests with modern, aware, dynamic, and energized spirit. For more information, please visit www.lumahotelnyc.com.

About Charlie Palmer Collective

Coast-to-coast locations by Charlie Palmer Collective include award-winning restaurants and luxurious boutique hotels—many in equally significant historical locations and each designed with distinctive personalities to provide unique experiences. These properties include: Charlie Palmer Steak NYC, AperiBar at LUMA Hotel Times Square, Charlie Palmer at The Knick and St. Cloud Rooftop Bar at The Knickerbocker Hotel, Charlie Palmer Steak (Washington, DC), Aureole at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino (Las Vegas, Nevada), Charlie Palmer Steak (Las Vegas, Nevada), Charlie Palmer Steak (Reno, Nevada), Charlie Palmer Steak and Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar at Archer Hotel (Napa, California), and Dry Creek Kitchen at Hotel Healdsburg (Sonoma County in California). Learn more at charliepalmer.com .

