05.01.2023 14:39:00
Lumen Hires Ashley Haynes-Gaspar as Executive Vice President - Customer Success, Wholesale and International
DENVER, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has named Ashley Haynes-Gaspar Executive Vice President – Customer Success, Wholesale and International. Her first day will be January 9. In this role, Ashley will focus on nurturing and growing enterprise customer relationships, in addition to leading the company's international and wholesale businesses.
Ashley most recently served as Chief Operating Officer overseeing industry and business applications for the U.S. subsidiary of Microsoft. There she drove ground-breaking programs that successfully increased market share and revenue growth year-over-year. These programs became the blueprint for global strategy and execution.
"In our journey to become a growing, customer-obsessed business, we will continue to hire leaders who know how to deliver high-impact results," said Kate Johnson, President and CEO of Lumen. "Ashley Haynes-Gaspar is a seasoned leader with an amazing track record of driving customer-focused transformation. Her impressive business acumen and outside-in thinking will be a tremendous asset to the Lumen team."
Ashley's extensive technology leadership experience spans global business strategy, change management and innovation. Prior to joining Microsoft, she held various senior-level positions at GE.
"Lumen brings value to customers with a winning combination of leading-edge technologies and smart, talented employees," said Haynes-Gaspar. "I will focus on building on the great work the team is doing. We will work together to deliver growth products that come straight from the ideas of our customers."
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 400,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.
Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-hires-ashley-haynes-gaspar-as-executive-vice-president--customer-success-wholesale-and-international-301713918.html
SOURCE Lumen Technologies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
