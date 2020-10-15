Lumen Launches Managed Endpoint Detection and Response Service in Asia Pacific

Sophisticated solution mitigates security risks for businesses competing in the 4th Industrial Revolution

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) – a time when a time when smart, connective devices are everywhere – is upon us. To help organizations remain secure as they adopt the next-generation technologies and applications that define the 4IR, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) now offers a Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (MEDR) service in Asia Pacific.

Key Facts about Lumen MEDR:

The service is designed to provide enterprise businesses with a proactive, connected security strategy to enhance threat detection and protection across endpoints.

Using artificial intelligence, Lumen MEDR service enables customers to detect abnormal behavior and identify threats on user laptops and personal computers. These include attacks and attempts that may have bypassed measures such as antivirus software and endpoint protection. The service then automates real-time remediation to a pre-infection state.

Lumen cybersecurity experts also work with customers to review and improve their organizational cybersecurity policies. The team conducts regular review sessions to discuss policy status, user education, and any suspicious applications and behaviors that are observed.

Customers also get access to the Lumen security operations center (SOC) for 24/7 incident alerts, validation, and triage support.

"A large part of today's workforce requires remote access," said Cheah Wai Kit, director, product management (Security), Lumen Asia Pacific. "These endpoints create a larger and more vulnerable attack surface for cyber criminals, and they are highly susceptible to exploits. Research has shown that more than 90 percent of successful data breaches begin with an attack on users, and Lumen MEDR provides the first line of defense where it matters most, starting at the endpoints."

Lumen has partnered with IDC to help customers build better digital trust with their customers through X-Secure, an IDC-developed interactive security assessment tool.

Key Facts about IDC X-Secure:

Based on IDC's knowledge of global best practices, X-Secure provides businesses with content that is specific to the challenges they are facing.

It offers guidance on the necessary next steps toward digital resiliency, along with peer comparisons and gap analyses. These features allow IT leaders to achieve executive buy-in on cybersecurity requirements necessary for today's business environments.

"As enterprises continue to pursue their digital transformation initiatives, they are starting to realize their limitations in fending off cyberthreats proactively, said Simon Piff, vice president, security practice, IDC Asia Pacific. "IDC is seeing a rise in organizations partnering with a managed security services provider to combat the evolving cyberthreat landscape."

According to IDC's semi-annual security spending report, investments in security-related products and services in Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) will reach US$28.2 billion by 2022, with spending on managed security services accounting for almost half of Asia Pacific's cyber security market by 2023. Security services are also predicted to be the largest and fastest-growing segment (US$6.3 billion), thanks to the rising use of managed services to fend off and respond to cyber attacks.

"As part of a robust security strategy, businesses need to have the visibility to detect and respond to attacks before they turn into breaches. This eventually reduces the time it takes to investigate, eradicate and contain incidents in their corporate environments. IDC's X-Secure dives into critical elements of businesses' security strategy and provides IT leaders with practical scenarios and solutions to mitigate cyber risks," added Piff.

Lumen recently announced the availability of its Managed Security Behavioral Analytics (MSBA) service package in Asia Pacific , a single-platform that provides organizations with the capability to monitor for and detect insider threats on critical assets.

