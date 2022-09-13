Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 19:00:00

Lumen Technologies Amends Executive Speaker for the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With today's announcement naming Kate Johnson as the incoming president and chief executive officer at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), Chris Stansbury, EVP and chief financial officer, will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 15.  The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. PT.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies)

A live webcast link to the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen: 
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.  

 

