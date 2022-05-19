|
19.05.2022 22:15:00
Lumen Technologies declares quarterly cash dividend
DENVER, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 cents per share. The dividend is payable Friday June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday May 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be May 27, 2022.
Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.
Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies, Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-technologies-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301551627.html
SOURCE Lumen Technologies, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CenturyLink Incmehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.21
|Ausblick: CenturyLink präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: CenturyLink stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.20
|Ausblick: CenturyLink vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.20
|Erste Schätzungen: CenturyLink gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.20
|CenturyLink, Inc. -- Moody's assigns Ba3 to CenturyLink's proposed senior unsecured notes (Moodys)
|
07.08.20
|CenturyLink, Inc. -- Moody's assigns Ba3 to CenturyLink's proposed senior unsecured notes (Moodys)
|
04.08.20
|Ausblick: CenturyLink legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.20
|Erste Schätzungen: CenturyLink präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)