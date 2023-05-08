Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Lumen Technologies to host Investor Day on Monday, June 5

DENVER, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is pleased to announce that it will hold an Investor Day on Monday, June 5 from 2 p.m. to approximately 4 p.m. ET. Kate Johnson, President and CEO of Lumen and others from the senior leadership team will discuss Lumen's key priorities, initiatives, and outlook for its return to growth.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen)

A live webcast of the event will be available on Lumen's Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen: 
Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-technologies-to-host-investor-day-on-monday-june-5-301817739.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

