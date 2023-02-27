27.02.2023 22:15:00

Lumen Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will present at the following investor conferences:

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen)

  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 6. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:55 p.m. ET.
  • Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 7. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Live webcast links to each of the investor presentations will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen: 
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 400,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.   

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-technologies-to-present-at-investor-conferences-301756031.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

