18.05.2022 15:15:00
Lumen Technologies to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
DENVER, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 25. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. ET.
A live webcast link to the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.
About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.
Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-technologies-to-present-at-the-50th-annual-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301549427.html
SOURCE Lumen Technologies
