01.08.2023 15:15:00

Lumen Technologies to Present at the TD Cowen 9th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Dugan, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will present at the TD Cowen 9th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 8. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. ET.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen)

A live webcast link to the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lumen Technologies
Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-technologies-to-present-at-the-td-cowen-9th-annual-communications-infrastructure-summit-301889354.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

