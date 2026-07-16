ViaSat Aktie
WKN: 908189 / ISIN: US92552V1008
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16.07.2026 16:13:01
Lumen Technologies vs. Viasat: Which Data Network Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The digital world depends on physical infrastructure, whether it is fiber cables in the ground or satellites in orbit. Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both undergoing major transformations to meet this demand.Lumen is pivoting toward high-bandwidth fiber and artificial intelligence infrastructure for businesses, while Viasat provides critical satellite-based connectivity to remote locations and moving vehicles. These companies represent two distinct ways to invest in global communication stocks landscape. This comparison examines their current financials and risk profiles to determine which best fits your portfolio.Lumen Technologies operates as a global communications provider focusing on edge cloud, cybersecurity, and networking solutions for enterprise and public sector clients. Following the February 2026 divestiture of its Mass Markets Fiber-to-the-Home business to AT&T (NYSE:T), the company has shifted its focus away from residential consumers. Its current strategy relies heavily on its unified digital platform and the integration of cloud-native networking from its acquisition of Alkira.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu ViaSat Inc.
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16.06.26
|Suche nach den Gewinnern der zweiten Reihe: Aktien von ViaSat, Iridium und EchoStar nach SpaceX-IPO unter der Lupe (finanzen.at)
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27.05.26
|Ausblick: ViaSat stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: ViaSat informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)