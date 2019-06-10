Lumenis Proudly Showcases a Wide Range of Technologies for Multiple Skin and Body Applications at the 24ᵗʰ World Congress of Dermatology (WCD) 2019

MILAN, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd , the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical, and ophthalmic applications, is proud to be showcasing a wide range of novel technologies for skin, hair, body and women's health applications at this year's WCD, 11th – 14th June.

The newest of the range is Legend Pro+™, a 4-in-1 Radio Frequency platform, for muscle toning of both the face (SMAS) and body, as well as resurfacing the epidermal layer from inside out with its unique RF ablation. Also on display will be NuEra tight™, the brand's new state-of-the-art dual body and face solution. Its non-invasive, intelligent temperature-controlled RF technology can be used for both superficial and deep heating, treating a variety of conditions such as skin laxity and the appearance of cellulite.

Lumenis will also present SPLENDOR X™, the world's first square spot laser for hair removal. Equipped with the unique BLEND X™ technology, the system provides a rapid coverage rate combining high fluenceand repetition rate. Attendees are invited to meet another leading addition - PiQo4™, the ultimate pigment superstation for all skin complexions, which uses Pico and Nano technologies to remove unwanted tattoos and pigmented lesionson all skin types.Lumenis world-renowned M22™, LightSheer™ and UltraPulse® technologies will also be presented at the booth. Rounding out the highlighted technologies is the Geneo™ facial treatment platform by Pollogen™, offering a unique treatments of Tripollar™ RF, Oxygeneo and Ultrasound technologies, empowered by the novel Active OxyPods.

"Lumenis has always provided a wide range of treatments for Dermatologists like myself," said Dr. Mary Lupo, of New Orleans, Louisiana." A few years ago, I began my relationship with Lumenis and their M22 and UltraPulse devices. Since then these devices has serviced hundreds of my patients with multiple skin concerns. Now with the brand's new technologies, such as SPLENDOR X, I can expand successful results to additional patients with additional needs. SPLENDOR X is a quantum leap in laser hair removal technology above all other platforms in the space."

As part of Lumenis' commitment to success, the brand is organizing multiple educational activities at its booth #A86. Here attendees will have access to expert presentations and one-on-one meetings with leading experts including, Dr. Michael Gold and Dr. Ines Verner (Legend Pro+), Dr. Mary Lupo, (SPLENDOR X), Dr. Franco Vercesi (PiQo4), Dr. Jennifer Browning (FemTouch) as well as additional expert meetings featuring the NuEra tight™ and LightSheer technologies. During these sessions, guests will have the opportunity to connect and gain new insights as the experts share unique techniques on how to best utilize these devices to optimize patient results.

"We are excited to present our powerful portfolio of premium technologies and solutions," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "As always, Lumenis is committed to providing our customers a broad range of innovative solutions to shape and build their practices, and to our clinical promise of better technologyfor better patient care!"

Lumenis will be providing booth attendees complimentary professional headshots and hosting an exclusive VIP Champagne toast at its booth on Tuesday, June 11th at 3PM. For more information, please visit Lumenis.com or booth #A86.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic, Surgical, and Ophthalmology markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. Lumenis is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments firm headquartered in London. For more information visit: www.lumenis.com



For further information, contact 5W Public Relations at Lumenis@5wpr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumenis-proudly-showcases-a-wide-range-of-technologies-for-multiple-skin-and-body-applications-at-the-24th-world-congress-of-dermatology-wcd-2019-300864378.html

SOURCE Lumenis Ltd.