Lumenis Raises The Bar For Aesthetic Outcomes With SmoothGlo™

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis, Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical, and ophthalmic applications is proud to announce the launch of SmoothGlo, a novel, nonsurgical approach to addressing the three most visible signs of aging – tone, texture, and volume. SmoothGlo's impressive results are achieved via leveraging the capabilities of Stellar M22™ IPL and Legend Pro™ VoluDerm™ technologies, long-considered best-in-class throughout the industry.

Medical professionals aren't the only ones impressed with SmoothGlo. Last month, Kyle Richards, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Jade Roper Tolbert, the Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, began their SmoothGlo journey with Emmy-winning celebrity skin care expert Nurse Jamie in Santa Monica, California. Both celebrities loved the quick, comfortable treatment and joined the SmoothGlo bandwagon as celebrity spokespersons. Kyle and Jade will be sharing their SmoothGlo experience with their immense social media following as they complete their treatment regimen.

Yet another component of the company's direct-to-patient marketing is the fleet of wrapped ride-share cars strategically placed in select cities across the United States. Each SmoothGlo vehicle earns thousands of impressions per month and sends patients to a certified SmoothGlo provider. All certified SmoothGlo providers enjoy discounts, exclusive marketing materials, and the immense benefits of support by two of today's most popular television personalities.

Dr. Michael Mirmanesh, a celebrated plastic surgeon renowned for his mastery of plastic surgery's most advanced techniques, implemented SmoothGlo in all three of his Garden Med Spa locations. One of the earliest SmoothGlo adopters, he said, "If you want to be the most successful provider in your area, you must give your patients the results they want. You're in an even better position when you're able to consistently exceed those expectations."

"We are hyper focused on making patients aware of SmoothGlo and its incredible results," says Kevin Mendell, Vice President of Marketing. "Awareness and demand are increasing fast which means that right now is the time to join #SmoothGloNation!"





Brad Oliver, President of Lumenis Americas, added, "SmoothGlo's optimal results and our investment in marketing demonstrate two of our biggest commitments side-by-side; constantly raising the bar for clinical outcomes and helping our customers become as successful as possible. We deeply believe in our providers and we're excited to see them reach even greater levels of success in 2021 and beyond."

Providers hoping to add SmoothGlo to their offering should visit SmoothGlo.com to learn more about the certification process and its requirements. Follow Lumenis US on Instagram and #SmoothGloNation on social.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For over 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. Lumenis is a portfolio company of Baring Private Equity Asia.

Stellar M22™ is contraindicated for patients with active infection, viral, fungal or bacterial diseases or inflammatory skin conditions. The use of Stellar M22 could cause redness, swelling, change of pigmentation and scarring.

Legend Pro™ is contraindicated for patients with Pacemaker, defibrillator, or any implanted electronic device, metal implants in the treatment area. Side effects may include any of the following: Prolonged or significant pain, damage to natural skin texture (blister, burn) excessive skin redness (erythema) excessive swelling (edema) fragile skin bruising excessive itching, change of pigmentation (hyper-pigmentation or hypo-pigmentation), scarring Transient skin break-out such as acne and pimples.

For a complete list of contraindications and warnings, please refer to the Stellar M22 and Legend Pro user manuals.

