Lumentum Expands State-of-the-Art Datacom Laser Chip Portfolio

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced it has introduced three new breakthrough high-speed datacom laser chips, broadening its portfolio to enable the growth of future hyperscale data centers and 5G wireless applications.

The expected strong growth of data in hyperscale data centers and 5G wireless networks is driving increasing requirements for volume, reliability, cost, and speed in datacom laser chips. Lumentum addresses these requirements by leveraging decades of experience in the industry developing advanced photonic solutions.

"To sustain the expected growth in these markets, customers critically need an experienced supplier that can provide high performance, high quality, and scalability," said Senior Vice President and General Manager, Datacom, Walter Jankovic. "At Lumentum, we leverage our high-volume manufacturing capability, unmatched materials, and laser device expertise in Indium Phosphide (InP) and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), to meet our customer expectations for chip innovation at scale."

Lumentum is a first-to-market and first-to-scale provider of high-performance externally modulated lasers (EMLs) for 100G PAM4 applications, enabling data centers to increase their bit rate and lower their overall power consumption. Lumentum's 50G PAM4 vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) provide high performance with breakthrough customer value and production capacity. Additionally, Lumentum's newly developed 50G PAM4 directly modulated lasers (DMLs) enable customers to lower their overall cost by offering the equivalent performance of an EML for 50G and 200G applications in a simpler and lower cost DML format.

About the Products

100G PAM4 Uncooled EMLs for Next-Generation Data Centers

Lumentum PAM4-optimized 53 Gbaud EMLs enable full C-temp transceiver designs without using a TE cooler. As a long-standing leader with expertise in complex EML technology, Lumentum has developed an industry-first uncooled, self-hermetic EML. Available to sample in Q3 2020, this laser chip will lead the transition in data center infrastructure from 100G to 400G by enabling a wide-temperature range and high-performance 2 km PAM4 modules.

50G PAM4 VCSELs for High-Speed Short Reach Optical Networks

Enabled by its advanced 6-inch GaAs wafer foundry and its experience producing high-reliability 3D sensing VCSELs at high-volume, the Lumentum 50G (28 Gbaud) VCSEL provides unprecedented uniformity at scale. In addition, the VCSEL is suitable for non-hermetic applications from 0ºC to 80ºC, delivers extremely high yields, and is RoHS10 and Telcordia GR-468 compliant. This solution will be available to customers in Q2 2020.

50G PAM4 DMLs for 5G Mid-haul, Backhaul, and Hyperscale Data Centers

Lumentum DMLs use a sophisticated cavity design to operate over wide and demanding temperature ranges. Offering higher-bandwidth, the 50G PAM4 (28 Gbaud) DMLs provide the equivalent performance of an EML, but in a smaller and more cost-effective footprint. This product is now available for sampling.

