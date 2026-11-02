Lumentum Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A14WK0 / ISIN: US55024U1097
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02.11.2026 15:18:04
Lumentum Q1 Earnings Surges, Shares Fall On Acquisition News
(RTTNews) - Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (LITE), a communication technology company, reported earnings for its first quarter that soared on higher revenues compared to the last year. The company also provided its guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2027.
Separately, Lumentum has agreed to be acquired by Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) in a deal valued at $115 billion or $1,132 per share for its common shares. In the pre-market shares were down 52.19 points or 6.21 percent at 788.51.
The company's net income for the first quarter totaled $360.3 million, or $3.54 per share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.
Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $461.1 million or $4.57 per share, up from the prior year quarter's $86.4 million, or $1.10 per share.
The first quarter operating margin was 28.5 percent, compared to the year-ago margin of 1.3 percent.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA were $436.2 million and $578 million, respectively.
The company's revenue for the period rose 136.4% to $1.262 billion from $533.8 million last year.
Looking ahead, Michael Hurlston, Chief Executive Officer, said,"We anticipate adding approximately $350 million in sequential growth in our second quarter, a figure greater than the quarterly revenue of the whole company just two years ago. Furthermore, we project our second quarter operating margin to exceed 45 percent."
For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.90 - $6.20, adjusted operating margin of 45 percent to 46 percent, and revenue in the range of $1.575 billion - $1.625 billion.
In the pre-market activity, LITE shares were trading at $788.51, 6.21 percent lower than Friday's close on the Nasdaq at $840.70, down 8.57 percent.
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