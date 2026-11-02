Lumentum Holdings Aktie

Lumentum Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14WK0 / ISIN: US55024U1097

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.11.2026 15:18:04

Lumentum Q1 Earnings Surges, Shares Fall On Acquisition News

(RTTNews) - Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (LITE), a communication technology company, reported earnings for its first quarter that soared on higher revenues compared to the last year. The company also provided its guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

Separately, Lumentum has agreed to be acquired by Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) in a deal valued at $115 billion or $1,132 per share for its common shares. In the pre-market shares were down 52.19 points or 6.21 percent at 788.51.

The company's net income for the first quarter totaled $360.3 million, or $3.54 per share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $461.1 million or $4.57 per share, up from the prior year quarter's $86.4 million, or $1.10 per share.

The first quarter operating margin was 28.5 percent, compared to the year-ago margin of 1.3 percent.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA were $436.2 million and $578 million, respectively.

The company's revenue for the period rose 136.4% to $1.262 billion from $533.8 million last year.

Looking ahead, Michael Hurlston, Chief Executive Officer, said,"We anticipate adding approximately $350 million in sequential growth in our second quarter, a figure greater than the quarterly revenue of the whole company just two years ago. Furthermore, we project our second quarter operating margin to exceed 45 percent."

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.90 - $6.20, adjusted operating margin of 45 percent to 46 percent, and revenue in the range of $1.575 billion - $1.625 billion.

In the pre-market activity, LITE shares were trading at $788.51, 6.21 percent lower than Friday's close on the Nasdaq at $840.70, down 8.57 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lumentum Holdings Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lumentum Holdings Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lumentum Holdings Inc 671,60 -10,77% Lumentum Holdings Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:38 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
09:37 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Diplomatie im Iran-Krieg: ATX und DAX fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Montagshandel im Plus, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher tendiert. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart stärker. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen