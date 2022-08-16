|
16.08.2022 13:55:33
Lumentum Q4 Adj. Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) reported fourth quarter non-GAAP net income per share of $1.47 compared to $1.06, prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $34.7 million, or $0.49 per share compared to $21.5 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.
Net revenue was $422.1 million, compared to $392.1 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $417.15 million in revenue.
For the first quarter, the company expects: net revenue in the range of $490 million to $520 million; and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.45 to $1.70.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lumentum Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Lumentum Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lumentum Holdings Inc
|93,25
|0,00%