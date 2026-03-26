Lumexa Imaging Shares Drop 15% After Reporting FY25 Net Loss

(RTTNews) - Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. (LMRI) shares declined 15.24 percent, down $1.69 to $9.38 on Thursday, after the company reported a 2025 net loss of $47.1 million, compared with a net loss of $94.1 million in 2024, as higher revenue and affiliate earnings improved operating performance. EPS showed a loss of $0.66 for 2025 versus a loss of $1.35 a year earlier, while fourth-quarter EPS was a loss of $0.38 compared with a loss of $0.36 in the prior-year quarter.

The stock is currently trading at $9.38, below its previous close of $11.06, after opening at $8.40. Shares traded in a range of $8.40 to $10.92 during the session on the Nasdaq, with volume at 0.56 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 0.70 million.

Total revenue increased to $1.02 billion in 2025 from $948.9 million in 2024, driven by net patient service revenue rising to $802.7 million from $746.9 million, while management fee and other revenue increased to $220.4 million from $202.0 million.

Lumexa Imaging's 52-week range is $8.40 to $19.45.