Lannion, November 24, 2023 – 8h00

LUMIBIRD CLARIFIES ITS INTENTIONS REGARDING CILAS

The LUMIBIRD Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), the European leader for laser technologies, confirms that its discussions with CILAS are focusing on a technological and industrial partnership rather than a capital partnership.

Lumibird confirms that its planned investment in Cilas does not extend beyond a 37% stake in the capital, with no significant influence.

The interest in an alliance remains intact and has even been strengthened this year. In this context, the Group is determined to build an agreement with CILAS, in which Lumibird will make a very active contribution to the development of a sovereign defence industry.

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 1 050 employees and over €191 million of consolidated revenues in 2022 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

Since 2022, LUMIBIRD is part of Euronext Tech Leaders

Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and CEO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Sonia Rutnam

Chief Financial and Transformation Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investors Relations

Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net

Attachment