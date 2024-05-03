Lannion, 3 May 2024 – 7:30 am

LUMIBIRD MEDICAL OBTAINS CE MARKING FOR C.DIAG®, A PLATFORM TO HELP DIAGNOSE DRY EYE

The LUMIBIRD Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), the European leader in laser technologies, announces the launch by Lumibird Medical of C.DIAG®, a new-generation dry eye diagnostic aid platform incorporating Artificial Intelligence. This Europe-wide launch follows the CE marking certified by LNE-GMED on 30 April 2024. This new product completes the C.SUITETM offering with diagnosis, treatment and education of dry eye patients, and positions Lumibird Medical as a unique player in a market estimated to be worth $6.4 billion in 20241.

Dry eye is a public health problem that affects more than 1.4 billion people worldwide1 and is the second most common cause of ophthalmological consultations after visual acuity. The management of dry eye has become a challenge for healthcare professionals in many areas of ophthalmology such as glaucoma, refractive and cataract surgery, contact lenses, and other specialties such as oncology.

Quantel Medical, a brand of Lumibird Medical, manufacturer of medical devices for 30 years, is launching C.DIAG®, the first automated diagnostic platform for the ocular surface incorporating Artificial Intelligence based on algorithms derived from more than one million clinically validated images.

"In the global dry eye market, the share dedicated to medical devices is experiencing the strongest growth, with an estimated increase of more than 20% by 20261", explains Delphine SOUTHON, Product Manager for the Dry Eye range: "With C.DIAG®, we are the only player in this market to offer an automated diagnostic aid platform, the most comprehensive on the market, integrating numerous examinations, with A.I. and an autofocus HD camera for unrivalled image quality and automatic, accurate and reproducible results".

By 2026, this growth will be effective worldwide, mainly in the United States, Western Europe, China, India and Latin America1, markets where Lumibird Medical already has a commercial presence through its subsidiaries and its network of distributors in more than 110 countries.

"Our objective is simple: to become the market leader in medical devices for the treatment of dry eye thanks to a unique C.SUITETM offering," explains Jean-Marc Gendre, CEO of Lumibird Medical. "This C.SUITETM offer consists of a combination of two top-of-the-range products for diagnostic, C.DIAG®, and treatment, C.STIM®, complemented by educational communication materials offered to medical centres for patients.. The CE mark means we can anticipate sales of several million euros from this range, starting this year".

The complete C.SUITETM range will be on display on the Lumibird Medical stand at the SFO (Société Française d'Ophtalmologie) Congress from 4 to 6 May at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

Next date: Capital Market Day, 21/05/2024 (12:30-17:30)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions for scientific (research laboratories, universities), industrial (production, defence/space, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnosis) applications.

The result of the merger in October 2017 between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and over €203.6m in sales by 2023 is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

Lumibird Medical offers healthcare professionals around the world a wide range of medical devices for diagnostic and treatment through 3 brands: Quantel Medical, Ellex and Optotek Medical. In ophthalmology, for 30 years, innovative patient-centred laser and ultrasound solutions have been used to combat the 4 major causes of blindness, as well as other pathologies such as dry eye. In 2023, with 450 employees and sales of over €102.8m, Lumibird Medical has direct sales subsidiaries in Australia, France, Japan, India, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Finland and the United States, as well as a network of 110 distributors worldwide.

1 Market Scope© Market Study: 2021 Dry Eye Products Market Report, global analysis for 2020 to 2026

